In this Aug. 5, 2015, file photo, fire engulfs sagebrush near Roosevelt, Wash. United States officials have released an overarching plan for removing or changing vegetation over a huge swath of the U.S. West to stop devastating wildfires on land used for cattle ranching, recreation and habitat for imperiled sage grouse. The plan released Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, by the U.S. Bureau of Land Management aims to limit wildfires in a 350,000-square-mile area of mainly sagebrush habitat that includes parts of Idaho, Oregon, Washington, California, Nevada and Utah.