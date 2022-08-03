Abortion press conference 8-3-22

Rebecca Gibron, CEO of Planned Parenthood of the Great Northwest, speaks at a news conference on the Idaho state Capitol steps on Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, hours after the Idaho Supreme Court heard arguments in two abortion-law cases.

 BETSY Z. RUSSELL/Idaho Press

“Let’s be clear: Abortion access is at a crisis point,” Rebecca Gibron, CEO of Planned Parenthood of the Great Northwest, said at a press conference this afternoon on the state Capitol steps. The plaintiffs in three state lawsuits over Idaho’s abortion laws gathered with supporters for the press conference after this morning’s arguments at the Idaho Supreme Court in two of the three cases.

“What we heard is uncertainty about how physicians would move forward critical care with these bans in place,” Gibron said, “about the safety of our individual liberties, about the future of safe, comprehensive abortion care in Idaho. And the ruling in these cases and a third case that we filed last week could mean swift and devastating consequences for people across the state.”

Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

