Rebecca Gibron, CEO of Planned Parenthood of the Great Northwest, speaks at a news conference on the Idaho state Capitol steps on Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, hours after the Idaho Supreme Court heard arguments in two abortion-law cases.
“Let’s be clear: Abortion access is at a crisis point,” Rebecca Gibron, CEO of Planned Parenthood of the Great Northwest, said at a press conference this afternoon on the state Capitol steps. The plaintiffs in three state lawsuits over Idaho’s abortion laws gathered with supporters for the press conference after this morning’s arguments at the Idaho Supreme Court in two of the three cases.
“What we heard is uncertainty about how physicians would move forward critical care with these bans in place,” Gibron said, “about the safety of our individual liberties, about the future of safe, comprehensive abortion care in Idaho. And the ruling in these cases and a third case that we filed last week could mean swift and devastating consequences for people across the state.”
Gibron said that’s already happening in other states whose abortion “trigger” laws have taken effect after the U.S. Supreme Court’s June decision overturning Roe v. Wade. “People are being denied access to basic health care, and it is heartbreaking,” she said. “We know these laws would put providers at risk of investigations, criminalization and even jail time, preventing physicians from delivering the basic health care they’ve trained their entire medical careers to deliver. A deeply personal decision is made by your government, instead of the person who knows the situation best, you.”
Dr. Caitlin Gustafson, a rural family doctor and co-plaintiff in all three lawsuits, said, “I cannot stand by while Idahoans are stripped of their rights to safe reproductive health care and doctors are stripped of their right to provide their patients with safe, essential medical care.”
“These bans are not pro-life,” she said, “but rather are dangerous and life-threatening for Idahoans. … If these bans are allowed to go into effect later this month, patients with miscarriages, tubal pregnancies, high-risk health conditions, cancers that need to be treated, and wanted pregnancies with tragic fetal conditions that are not compatible with life may be forced into situations that put their health and their lives at risk. Doctors will lose precious time caring for patients while waiting for symptoms to become life-threatening, and will be forced into this untenable situation, stuck between breaking the law and breaking the oath that we take to provide the standard of medical care to our patients.”
“While we can and must respect each others’ deeply held personal beliefs around abortion,” Gustafson said, “we must also understand and respect that decisions around pregnancy are deeply personal and often complex. If allowed to go into effect, these bans will hurt pregnant people and could cost lives.”
She said, “These laws were written without consulting medical experts and as a result put Idahoans in harm’s way. Gov. Little, please stop promoting these bans, and instead support policies that uphold patient safety and support access to critical medical care. These laws will not prevent abortion from happening, but they could put mothers in graves and doctors who are trying to save them at risk of going to prison.”
She said, “On behalf of our pregnant patients, the people who love them, and the doctors who care for them, we ask the honorable Idaho Supreme Court to stop these bans to protect the lives of our pregnant patients, and to leave medical care in the hands of those who are trained to provide it.”
In response to questions from reporters, Gustafson said the laws, if they take effect, also could worsen Idaho’s physician shortage by making it harder to attract doctors to Idaho to practice.
Mistie DelliCarpini-Tolman, state director of the for Idaho of Planned Parenthood Alliance Advocates, said, “We are going to continue to see things like this happening until we get different people in these seats in this building right behind me.”
