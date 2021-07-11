Columnist Tim Woodward's tribute to the late Pinto Bennett, who died June 29, is not to be missed. "There was nothing simple about Pinto Bennett," it begins. Bennett, who died of a heart attack at 73, "was a paradox," Woodward writes. "A country singer who cited Elvis, Jimi Hendrix and the Beatles as influences. A onetime party animal who got religion and talked to God while living a solitary life in a sheep wagon. A charismatic performer who once drew crowds of thousands but spent his last years living in a trailer park, playing for $50 a night or tips."
"He wrote songs like no one else, with some of his lyrics bordering on genius. The late Rosalie Sorrels, a gifted songwriter herself, said he “should have been a superstar.”
