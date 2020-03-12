A bill that would remove sections of Idaho code that restrict pesticide use moved swiftly through the House this session, but was sidetracked today when the sponsor, representing the cropdusting industry, proposed amendments that would add some of the same provisions back in, writes Idaho Press reporter Rachel Spacek. The amendments would add back a line in Idaho code that prohibits a pesticide applicator from applying "ineffective or improper pesticides" and would add the word "careless" back into a section. It would then read: "No person shall apply pesticides in a careless or negligent manner."
The bill has drawn opposition from farmworker groups and from the Food Producers of Idaho, even with the proposed amendments. The industry group brought the bill forward after farm workers in a Parma hop field were sickened and hospitalized last spring when the field next to them was sprayed by a cropduster.
David Lehman, lobbyist for the Idaho Agricultural Aviation Association, proposed the amendments in the Senate Agriculture Committee meeting this morning. The committee voted unanimously to send the bill to the the Senate's 14th Order for amendment.
