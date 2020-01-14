There’s been discussion at the federal level about creating a three-digit phone number to make it easier to call a suicide prevention hotline, but Sen. Fred Martin, R-Boise, said, “We can’t wait.” Today, the state announced a new partnership between the existing 211 care line, which is operated by the Idaho Department of Health & Welfare, and the Idaho Suicide Prevention Hotline, that allows people who call 2-1-1 in Idaho to reach the suicide prevention hotline. They can either select the hotline from among the choices offered when they call 211, or after talking with someone at the 211 line, they can be transferred directly to the hotline. The partnership also includes special training for 211 operators in suicide warning signs.
Idaho Press reporter Olivia Heersink covered the press conference today in the governor’s office and will have a full story; I’ll post a link to it here.