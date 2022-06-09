Volunteers hold signs featuring books banned by the Nampa School District board during Rediscovered Bookshop’s “Banned Books Giveaway” event at Flying M Coffee Garage in Nampa on Wednesday, June 8, 2022.
Steven Navarro and AJ Kennedy, both seniors at Nampa High School, were among the first people to choose books at the Rediscovered Bookshop’s “Banned Books Giveaway” event at Flying M Coffee Garage in Nampa on Wednesday evening, writes Idaho Press reporter Erin Banks Rusby.
Navarro saw the Nampa School District Board’s recent decision to remove 22 books as censorship, and says the books provide exposure to a range of perspectives.
“These tell truly amazing stories that we’ve all heard great things about, and they include a broader audience,” he said. “To ban these books, it’s really horrible.”
Kennedy agreed.
“It goes against a lot of the things that I consider to be right,” he said. “People should be able to read the books that they want to read, and if you’re banning books, that just seems like a stupid thing to do.”
Each selected a copy of “The Absolutely True Diary of a Part-Time Indian” by Sherman Alexie and “The Perks of Being a Wallflower” by Stephen Chbosky. Kennedy also picked out a copy of “The 57 Bus” by Dashka Slater.
Over 50 people were already lined up on the edge of the coffee shop’s parking lot to receive one or more books ahead of the 6 p.m. start time, and more trickled in. Volunteers held signs with photos of the banned books’ covers. People with Nampa school ID cards could get up to three books free while the books were also available to the broader Treasure Valley community.
Members of the public had purchased the books for the giveaway following the Nampa School District Board’s decision in May to remove the books from school libraries, and also from recommended reading lists for Advanced Placement English classes in the district, which included several of the books. You can read Rusby's full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up today's print edition of the Idaho Press; it's on the front page.
