UI murders memorial

A memorial for four University of Idaho students who died in a homicide is seen on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, outside Mad Greek in Moscow. Two of the students who died, Xana Kernodle and Madison Mogen, worked at the restaurant.

 Geoff Crimmins/For The Spokesman

From the moment the Vandal Alert went out four weeks ago telling the University of Idaho community four students had been killed, rumors began swirling, writes Spokesman-Review reporter Emma Epperly. They didn’t stop when the brutality of the crimes became clearer. They didn’t stop when investigators discouraged spreading lies and speculation. They didn’t stop when victims’ families begged for people to wait for the facts.

Instead, it worsened.


Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

