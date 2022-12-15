A memorial for four University of Idaho students who died in a homicide is seen on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, outside Mad Greek in Moscow. Two of the students who died, Xana Kernodle and Madison Mogen, worked at the restaurant.
From the moment the Vandal Alert went out four weeks ago telling the University of Idaho community four students had been killed, rumors began swirling, writes Spokesman-Review reporter Emma Epperly. They didn’t stop when the brutality of the crimes became clearer. They didn’t stop when investigators discouraged spreading lies and speculation. They didn’t stop when victims’ families begged for people to wait for the facts.
Instead, it worsened.
A recent example: a Texas woman who through “building her right brain,” and studying cabbala and Tarot, said she can connect with people dead or alive and knows the truth of what happened early in the morning of Nov. 13. She has taken to TikTok to make baseless claims that a University of Idaho faculty member enlisted the ex-boyfriend of one of the victims to do the killings.
She included the name of the faculty member, along with her email and phone number, on her posts. And she named the ex-boyfriend.
“She’s, like, torpedoing my life,” the faculty member said. “And for no apparent reason.”
The Moscow Police Department warns that harassment online or in-person could lead to criminal charges. “People could be charged possibly in the future if it continues to happen,” said Moscow Police Chief James Fry.
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.