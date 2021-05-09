There once was a time when Democrats had power — real power — in Idaho. That time was not so long ago, writes Post Register reporter Sally Krutzig. For years until 1960, Idaho Democrats had more representation in the Legislature, controlling it in the 1930s and holding a majority in at least one house as recently as 1959. From 1971 to 1995, Idaho had Democratic governors. The last great year for the Idaho Democratic Party was 1991 when the Senate was split 21-21. The House had 56 Republicans and 28 Democrats. In those days, the two parties were forced to talk and work together on issues.
“When we had the tied Senate, almost all legislation was based on compromise. I think it was to the benefit of education and to the benefit of the people. And I think that’s the way politics should be. It shouldn’t be that just because you’re in power, you power through. What you (should) do is try to represent everybody. And that requires compromise on the big issues. It just doesn’t happen anymore,” said Bruce Newcomb, a Republican who served for eight years as Idaho House speaker.
But the Idaho Democratic Party’s newest chairman hopes those days may soon be here again. Fred Cornforth was selected in March by the state central committee for the party’s highest position. He was able to convince the committee that he has big plans. And maybe, just maybe, he can make them happen.
"It really has to do with just sitting down and talking to people. Listening to them and asking questions,” Cornforth said. He’s taking the task seriously. Cornforth has dubbed 2021 “The Year of 10,000 Conversations,” a term he’s borrowed from West Virginia Democrats.
“Being available to talk is probably the most powerful thing, he said. "I’m probably going to be doing a lot of listening.” This summer Cornforth will tour the state doing just that: holding events in towns across Idaho to have conversations with voters.
You can read Krutzig's full story here at postregister.com (subscription required), or pick up today's Sunday/Monday edition of the Idaho Press; it's on the front page.