Cynthia Pemberton, president of Lewis-Clark State College, donned an LC-logo hard hat at the beginning of her budget presentation to lawmakers this morning, as she highlighted the construction of a new career-technical education center in Lewiston that’s a joint project of LCSC, the state, the local school district and the community; it’s under construction near Lewiston High School. The center is on track to open in 2020, Pemberton said, and will help “expand our regional go on rate ... and better meet or workforce needs.” She said she put on the hard hat to make sure lawmakers remembered it. “You have our attention,” said JFAC Co-Chair Sen. Steve Bair, R-Blackfoot.
“At LC State, we occupy a unique place,” Pemberton told lawmakers, after removing the hardhat. “We’re small, we’re efficient. We’re Idaho’s only public four-year small college dedicated to teaching, providing educational opportunities from GED to a bachelor’s degree.” After graduation, 66 percent of LCSC grads “stay in Idaho and work pursuing careers and lives in our state.”
LCSC’s full-time equivalent enrollment in the fall was 2,323; by academic headcount for fiscal year 2019, it was 4,496. The college also has more than 1,200 dual-credit students.
“We are small but we are mighty,” Pemberton told the Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee.
Seventy-six percent of LCSC students are first-generation college students, and 49% are low-income, Pemberton said. “Which is another reason why we are incredibly appreciative of the Idaho Opportunity Scholarship recommendation from the governor’s office. That makes a huge difference to the students we serve.”
She said over the past year and a half, LCSC has “taken bold steps to realign our small staff to maximize efficiencies, live within our needs, yet continue to put our students first.” As part of that, she said, the college has eliminated its dean of students and government relations positions in favor of “support to key programs, academic programs like nursing and student support services to help make sure that our students can move forward and graduate.”
Sen. C. Scott Grow noted that Pemberton has little administrative staff. “She’s running a really tight ship,” he said.
In her closing remarks, Pemberton said, “It’s not all doom and gloom.” Putting the hard hat back on briefly, she said she wanted to say thank you. “The career-technical education center is critical to our region, to our business, to our industry. So I thank you for considering and supporting that recommendation.”