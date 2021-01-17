Pedestrian fatalities in the United States are up from 4,100 in 2009 to nearly 6,300 deaths in 2018, a 53% increase in just 10 years - but in Idaho, they're up 70%. The disturbing trend follows 30 years of steady decreases and highlights the importance of continued vigilance by all road users, according to AAA Idaho.
In Idaho, pedestrian fatalities increased by 70% over the same time period, rising from 10 to 17 deaths per year. While conditions improved slightly in 2019 (14 deaths) and 2020 (an estimated 11 deaths during the reduced traffic caused by the pandemic), AAA and its safety partners say they remain focused on the goal of zero deaths.
“With more people walking for exercise or to get to work or school during the pandemic, we all need to do our part to protect pedestrians,” AAA Idaho public affairs director Matthew Conde said in a statement. “We’ve got to keep things moving in the right direction.”
