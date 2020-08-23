The Payette School District has delayed the start of the school by one day because of a “significant community spread of COVID-19 for Payette city and county,” writes Idaho Press reporter Olivia Heersink. On the district’s website, officials said rather than returning on Monday, students will instead start the new school year on Tuesday “to provide time for the Board of Trustees to meet and respond to current data on the Southwest District Health Department website.”
The new start date was determined in an emergency school board meeting early Friday.
“The board voted not to change our current category within our Leveled Operations Plan,” the district’s post reads. “This decision was largely based on how to best meet the academic needs of our students.”
You can read Heersink's full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up Saturday's edition of the Idaho Press.