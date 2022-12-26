Cougar Island screenshot

Cougar Island is a 14-acre island in Payette Lake.

Officials with the Payette Land Trust and the new owner of a parcel of land on an island situated on Payette Lake have agreed on a conservation easement that will limit future development and commercial use on Cougar Island, writes Idaho Capital Sun reporter Clark Corbin.

The conservation easement, which Payette Land Trust purchased from the land owner, applies to a privately owned 2.5-acre parcel of land located on the 14-acre island. The state of Idaho owned and managed Cougar Island as part of its portfolio of state endowment lands. But the Idaho Board of Land Commissioners voted in June to auction the island off the highest bidder, either as an entire island or parcel by parcel.


