Officials with the Payette Land Trust and the new owner of a parcel of land on an island situated on Payette Lake have agreed on a conservation easement that will limit future development and commercial use on Cougar Island, writes Idaho Capital Sun reporter Clark Corbin.
The conservation easement, which Payette Land Trust purchased from the land owner, applies to a privately owned 2.5-acre parcel of land located on the 14-acre island. The state of Idaho owned and managed Cougar Island as part of its portfolio of state endowment lands. But the Idaho Board of Land Commissioners voted in June to auction the island off the highest bidder, either as an entire island or parcel by parcel.
When the Idaho Department of Lands auctioned off the island on Sept. 14, only one of the five parcels sold or even attracted a bidder. State records show that Bellevue attorney Jim Laski, who previously leased the 2.5 acre lot on Cougar Island from the state, was the only active bidder and bought the 2.5 acre property for $2,025,000.
Payette Land Trust executive director Craig Utter worked with Laski to reach an agreement on the conservation easement, Utter said. The easement places a so-called development envelope around the existing home on the property. Within that envelope, the landowner may repair and maintain the property or build up to two out buildings. But outside of the envelope, the easement requires that the rest of the land remain undeveloped, Utter said. The easement also contains noncommercial clauses. That means the house cannot be turned into a lodge or restaurant, the property can’t be used for third party rental sites like Airbnb or VRBO and someone can’t come in and build yurts or a “glamping” operation on the hillside, Utter said.
“Our goal is to conserve Cougar Island as it is now, which is an island that currently has one house, and we don’t want to see it change,” he said in a telephone interview. “Our group wants to come in and find a balance between conservation and development, which usually means we find a piece of property and try to keep it the way that it is.”