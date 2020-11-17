The Payette County Sheriff’s Office has closed its driver’s license office and has multiple deputies out from work after a bout of COVID-19 swept through the office, writes Idaho Press reporter Tommy Simmons. The driver’s license office in Payette County, operated by the sheriff's office, will be closed until Monday, office spokesman Lt. Andy Creech confirmed to the Idaho Press.
Five of the sheriff's office's 43 employees recently tested positive for COVID-19, and another is out quarantining, Creech said.
