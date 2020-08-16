Three months out from Election Day, U.S. Senate candidate Paulette Jordan sided with national Democrats on issues like coronavirus relief legislation and voter suppression, writes Idaho Press reporter Blake Jones. She discussed federal aid at a press event Friday at the Idaho statehouse, as congressional Republicans and Democrats have so far failed to pass another stimulus package, with House Democrats pushing for the $3 million Heroes Act and Senate Republicans preferring the $1 million HEALS Act.
“We have yet to see the Republican U.S. Senate body that has supported any sort of COVID relief for our working families in our state or even the rural families who are reliant on this COVID relief," Jordan said.
Jordan is challenging second-term GOP Sen. Jim Risch, who is the chair of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.
She took aim at Risch for supporting the smaller relief package, and for his past comments on the added CARES Act unemployment benefits that expired July 31.
“We have an elected representative who has disserved our people by saying that we are getting too much money in the first place, saying $600 is too much for Idaho citizens. That’s unheard of. That’s despicable,” she said.
Her comments likely referred to a July interview with the Spokesman Review, when Risch said the $600 a month given to unemployed Americans didn’t make sense in small towns like those in rural Idaho.
“When we passed the first bill, before it was even voted on, people realized that $600 thing was a mistake,” he said.
Risch’s issues with the unemployment benefit align with past remarks by Gov. Brad Little’s office and President Donald Trump; Trump signed an executive order last weekend that would offer $300 in federal unemployment money if states chip in $100, an idea Little’s office praised but is unsure if it will take.
You can read Jones' full story here online at idahopress.com, or pick up Saturday's print edition of the Idaho Press.