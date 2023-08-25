Four Patriot Front members have taken plea deals in the past week, and one member’s case was dismissed, after seven other members were convicted of conspiracy to riot in jury trials this summer, Spokesman-Review reporter Garrett Cabeza writes.
Josiah Buster, of Watauga, Texas; Dylan Corio, of Cheyenne, Wyoming; Spencer Simpson, of Ellensburg, Washington; and Winston Durham, of Genesee, Idaho, pleaded guilty to failure to obtain a parade permit.
It appeared the four men were fined $456.50 and the bonds they posted after their June 2022 arrests would cover at least part of the costs, according to court documents filed on the Idaho Court Portal.
Thirty-one Patriot Front members were originally charged with conspiring to riot by disturbing the peace at Pride in the Park last year in downtown Coeur d’Alene. The misdemeanor charge carries a maximum punishment of one year in jail and a $1,000 fine.
Members of the far-right, white nationalist group piled into a U-Haul truck intended for the LGBTQ+-friendly event when law enforcement officers stopped them on Northwest Boulevard just north of Coeur d’Alene City Park, where the event took place.
Kootenai County Magistrate Judge Destry Randles dismissed Richard Jessop’s case because prosecutors failed to: properly disclose evidence; appear at a July court hearing; and amend Jessop’s citation for over three and a half months to let him know what he was charged with, according to an order for dismissal filed Friday by Randles.
