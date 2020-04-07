Gov. Brad Little named Republican Patrick Malloy as Ada County's third commissioner today, replacing recently retired Republican Rick Visser, writes Idaho Press reporter Thomas Plank. Little's decision was announced in a short press release that tapped Malloy, a Meridian resident and the vice chair of the Ada County Republicans, as an Ada County Commissioner. Rod W. Beck of Boise and Kim Wickstrum of Star were the other candidates proposed by the Ada County Republican Central Committee for Little to choose from to replace Visser, and both are still running in this May's primary.
“Patrick’s dedication to the people and prosperity of Ada County makes him an excellent candidate to fill this role,” Little said in the release.
Malloy recently dropped out of the May 19 primary for Visser's seat. Other candidates in the GOP primary for the seat include Teri Murrison of Eagle, Fred Rippee of Meridian and Mary McFarland of Eagle. In the Democratic primary, Bill Rutherford is running unopposed.
