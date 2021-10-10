Patti Syme had no idea what she was getting into when she was elected as the chair of the Canyon County Republican Central Committee.
She imagined she would be working with precinct committeemen to vet potential Republican candidates for office and share information with the public about them. Instead, she says she has been dealing with divisive interactions at every turn as committee members who are affiliated with with the Idaho Freedom Foundation attempt to align the committee’s activity with that organization’s platform.
Central committee meetings, which are designed to guide the Republican Party’s actions in the county, have become dysfunctional gripefests, Syme said.
“It just reminds you of grade school: People raising their hand and distracting, disturbing, and disrupting,” she said. “We are so distracted by every other rabbit hole that it’s difficult to get anything accomplished.”
The hostile climate extends beyond meetings. Syme and other local Republican leaders claim that some Freedom Foundation-associated members are showing favoritism toward political candidates who align with the group’s ideas over other Republicans, holding events posing as the Canyon County Republican Central Committee, or siphoning support away from events held by the county’s central committee.