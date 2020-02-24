On a party-line vote, the Senate State Affairs Committee voted this morning to introduce and send straight to the full Senate a concurrent resolution backing Gov. Brad Little’s move to appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court a 9th Circuit Court of Appeals ruling ordering the state prison system to provide inmate Adree Edmo with gender confirmation surgery. Sen. Regina Bayer, R-Meridan, noted that Little called the 9th Circuit’s ruling a “flawed decision,” and she read from the governor’s press release on the topic. “That appeal is already under way,” Bayer told the committee. “It’s time for the Idaho state Legislature to show our support.”
Sen. Steve Vick, R-Dalton Gardens, moved to introduce the resolution, and Sen. Kelly Anthon, R-Burley, seconded the motion. Then, Sen. Mark Harris, R-Soda Springs, made a substitute motion to send the resolution directly to the full Senate, without returning to the committee for a hearing. Anthon agreed to second that as well, and it passed without discussion on a voice vote, with just the committee’s two minority Democrats, Sens. Michelle Stennett of Ketchum and Cherie Buckner-Webb of Boise, recorded as voting “no.”