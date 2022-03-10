Sen. Chuck Winder, R-Boise, and Rep. Ben Adams, R-Nampa, today presented SB 1381, the “Coronavirus Pause Act,” to the Senate Judiciary Committee, banning employer and business vaccination requirements for a year with only narrow exceptions, effective immediately. After a full hearing, including opposition from some Idaho businesses, the bill passed on a straight party-line vote and headed to the full Senate with a recommendation that it “do pass.”
Winder told the committee the bill “puts a one-year hold” on business or employer COVID-19 vaccine mandates. “We’re just trying to keep from having discrimination against people,” the Senate president pro tem said. “We also believe that it’s really no one else’s business whether you’re vaccinated or if you’re not.”
A lobbyist for Micron Technology, Jason Kreizenbeck, requested the bill be sent to the Senate’s 14th Order for amendments, in part to move the effective date to May 1 “just to give us 30 days or so in order to prepare.”
Liza Leonard, director of public affairs at Ball Ventures, testified against the bill. “We are concerned about the potential long-term impacts that a bill like this could have on the at-will employment status of the state,” she said. “Ball Ventures is fundamentally opposed to this bill. We still stand firm that the legislature shouldn’t be considering a bill that further expands regulation on employers in how they operate their businesses.”
She noted that the company stood with the state on opposing Biden Administration vaccine rules for private employers, and said they feel the same way about state rules. “Allow employers to make the best decisions for their employees,” she urged the committee. “Our focus has remained on employee safety above all else, and the policies that we were able to implement have been successful for our company. As employers, we must have the ability to manage our employees in a manner that allows us to keep our businesses operational and our employees and clients safe.”
Violations would be a misdemeanor with a $1,000 fine, though committee Chairman Todd Lakey, R-Nampa, a co-sponsor of the bill, said employees would have to bring suit to enforce it. The bill also would apply to venues and sellers of tickets, who would be barred from requiring vaccines.
Adams told the Senate panel, “I had the privilege of working on this legislation from its inception. … I’m an Idahoan. I don’t care if you’re vaccinated or unvaccinated. That’s not a defining factor in how I’m going to treat you, whether I’m going to employ you, or anything like that.”
Sen. Grant Burgoyne, D-Boise, noted that the bill, unlike the Idaho Human Rights Act, doesn’t exempt small employers with fewer than five employees and would apply to sole proprietorships and people hiring in-home caregivers. “There’s a reason to exempt the small guy,” he said. An attorney who practices employment law, he said, “This is the first time that I know of in Idaho that we’re going to say that employment law results in a crime.” Even sexual harassment on the job results in civil action, not criminal penalties, he said. “We’re going to cross the Rubicon today. The Legislature has been very reluctant to mess with at-will employment. … I think we’re going to regret this.”
Sen. Melissa Wintrow, D-Boise, who along with Burgoyne cast the only votes against the bill in the committee, said, “When it comes to people discriminating against somebody, we have resisted telling employers that they can’t fire someone for their sexual orientation, yet we’re willing to do it here. That just feels really awful, and I get emails about that.”
The bill includes exemptions for federal government employers and health care entities receiving federal Medicaid or Medicare funds, as well as employers with existing, conflicting contractual arrangements and for employees who are required to travel to out-of-state locations or enter specific work areas where vaccines are required.
Lakey said he appreciated Winder’s efforts in “trying to find the right balance,” and said, “I think we all respect private business, but recognize this is a situation that helps protect individuals from being forced to receive something in their body, and that’s important.”
Winder said, “We regulate business in so many ways. We’re still considered the least-regulated state in the country, which I think is important.” He urged the committee to pass the bill, and not send it out for amendments. “I’m very hopeful if we get it out of committee, we can get it off the floor, go over to the House, and that they would agree to what we’re doing, and think it’s a piece of the puzzle,” he said.
Sen. Steven Thayn, R-Emmett, moved to send the bill to the full Senate with a recommendation that it “do pass.” Senate Majority Leader Kelly Anthon, R-Burley, seconded the motion, and it passed.