HB 413, the House-passed bill to force the city of Boise to elect its city council members by geographic district rather than city-wide, cleared the Senate State Affairs Committee this morning on a party-line vote, with all committee Republicans supporting it and the panel’s minority Democrats opposing it. The bill would apply only to cities who had more than 100,000 population at the last Census; Boise currently is the only city in the state that meets that criteria, but Meridian and possibly Nampa could also fall into that category after the census that will launch this spring. If the bill were in effect today, it would disqualify most of the current Boise City Council, as five of the six members are from the same part of town.
In the Senate committee this morning, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Winder, R-Boise, a former candidate for mayor of Boise, presented the bill. About a dozen people turned out to testify on the bill, with opponents including Boise officials. The bill, proposed by Rep. Joe Palmer, R-Meridian, a former candidate for mayor of Meridian, earlier passed the House on a 53-16 vote. To become law, it still would need passage in the full Senate and the governor’s signature. Idaho Press reporter Margaret Carmel will have a full report later today; I’ll post a link here.