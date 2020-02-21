On a straight party-line vote, the House State Affairs Committee has voted to send HB 509, the bill from Rep. Julianne Young to defy a federal court order and forbid transgender Idahoans from changing the gender marker on their birth certificates to match their gender identity, to the full House with a recommendation that it “do pass.” The move came after much testimony against the bill. All Republicans on the committee voted in favor, all Democrats against; the vote was 12-3.
“This legislation deliberately flies in the face of the recent court order, places an undue burden on our taxpayers because we’re going to have to litigate this, and it’s going to just cause more and more costly impact to this state,” said Rep. Brooke Green, D-Boise.
Rep. John Gannon, D-Boise, said the bill is a “legal disaster” and serves no purpose other than to discriminate against an already vulnerable population; he said the Legislature should get on with dealing with issues like property taxes and education funding.
Young told the committee, “What am I arguing is sex should be, as it has been historically, a legal and scientific term related to biology.”
Rep. Vito Barbieri, R-Dalton Gardens, said, “I’m convinced at this point that the language in the statute does in fact express the compelling interest that the state has” in keeping accurate records.
The committee was warned by attorney Monica Cockerille, who was involved in the court case, “This bill directly violates the court order and if passed, it would subject state officials to being personally held in contempt of court.” It is “absolutely unconstitutional,” she said, adding, “Taxpayers will be responsible.”
Post Register reporter Nathan Brown covered the hearing and will have a full report; I’ll post a link here when it’s out.