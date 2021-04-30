Most of the security camera footage depicts a normal morning at the Idaho Capitol: A reporter walks to a press room, security guards chat, a group of school-aged children looks at photos in the wall and wanders toward the rotunda, writes Idaho Public Television reporter and "Idaho Reports" host Melissa Davlin. But at 11:18 am, something catches the eye of the students, who stop and stare down the hall. Seconds later, three women rush through the hall to a side stairwell, with one carrying an open black umbrella. Shortly after, another group follows. Some of the students pull out camera phones to record what they were witnessing.
The brief incident occurred minutes after Jane Doe finished her testimony to the House Ethics Committee on allegations that Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger raped her in March, forcing the 19-year-old legislative intern to perform oral sex after a dinner date. Von Ehlinger, 38, resigned on Thursday, though he maintained in his committee testimony and resignation letter that the encounter was consensual and that he broke no House rules in asking Jane Doe or other women on dates.
On Wednesday morning, Jane Doe testified from behind a black screen in the corner of the Lincoln Auditorium to protect her privacy. House Ethics Committee chairman Sage Dixon asked members of the media and the audience not to take images of her.
A few minutes after the testimony finished, a scream could be heard in the auditorium and over the Idaho In Session stream.
After social media posts reported a small group of people chased Jane Doe following her testimony, Idaho Reports made two public records requests for security footage. Davlin reports on what that footage showed regarding people who pursued and filmed Doe. You can read Davlin's full post here at her "Idaho Reports" blog.