Amber Daniel

Amber Daniel looks at charts in the office of HumanKind: A Voice For the Inside, the nonprofit she founded aimed at helping people released from prison.

 Pat Sutphin / Twin Falls Times-News

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


As the number of Idaho prisoners heading out on parole rises, the world those former inmates are entering is in the throes of a global pandemic, writes Idaho Press reporter Tommy Simmons, but the pandemic hasn’t had as many drastic long-term changes for those leaving prison as might be expected. Leaving prison has always been hard.

At the helm of a brand new nonprofit that should be fully operating by mid-June, Amber Daniel, a former prisoner herself, wants to help make it less so. You can read Simmons' full story here at idahopress.com, or pick up Saturday's edition of the Idaho Press.

Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

Tags

Load comments