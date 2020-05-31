As the number of Idaho prisoners heading out on parole rises, the world those former inmates are entering is in the throes of a global pandemic, writes Idaho Press reporter Tommy Simmons, but the pandemic hasn’t had as many drastic long-term changes for those leaving prison as might be expected. Leaving prison has always been hard.
At the helm of a brand new nonprofit that should be fully operating by mid-June, Amber Daniel, a former prisoner herself, wants to help make it less so. You can read Simmons' full story here at idahopress.com, or pick up Saturday's edition of the Idaho Press.