Idaho’s state parks no longer have a “shoulder season” — people are wanting to use them all year round. “People … still want to camp even though there’s a lot of snow on the ground, and we’re plowing snow to accommodate them,” state Parks Director Susan Buxton told state lawmakers.
It’s part of an upsurge in use at state parks that’s seen visitor numbers rise 29% over the past two years, with an average of 7.5 million visitors at state parks a year in 2020 and 2021.
That’s up from an average of 5.8 million a year from 2015 to 2019.
“The historic visitation since 2020 reinforces that our parks serve a vital function for the public,” Buxton told lawmakers during a recent budget hearing. “Our parks are not only nice, they are necessary as well, as we all sought the solace of the outdoors when the pandemic limited our work, travel and interactions.”
The sharply increased use of Idaho’s 30 state parks, all year round, has put pressure on the facilities and staff. Gov. Brad Little is proposing tapping $45 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act aid over the next four years for upgrades, including $20 million to be spent next year.
“With this funding we plan to add at least 250 new campsites, which is approximately a 12% increase,” Buxton told the Legislature’s Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee. Also set to be added are 25 new day-use areas, a 10% increase, and 150 upgraded boat slips and docks.