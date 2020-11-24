Parents suing the West Ada Education Association agreed to dismiss the case Monday, after the union’s president said in court filings that it does not intend to call for future strikes, writes Idaho Education News reporter Sami Edge. The lawsuit was filed in late October, on the last day of a two-day district teacher “sickout.” The West Ada School District closed schools on Oct. 19 and 20 after hundreds of teachers called in sick, protesting the district’s decision to continue in-person school after Ada County moved to the “red” or highest risk category for the spread of COVID-19.
Parent Roy Ratliff and four other anonymous West Ada school district parents sued the union. Their complaint argues the sickout was an illegal strike, and that the resulting school closures caused undue emotional and financial stress on families.
Ada County District Court judge Michael Reardon held one hearing in the case, on Oct. 26, and declined to issue an injunction barring the union from continuing the sickout (which actually ended the same day the lawsuit was filed). He also said he wasn’t entirely convinced of the parent’s argument that teacher strikes are always illegal in Idaho, Edge reports.
“I don’t agree the law is as clear as I believe you’d like me to believe it to be,” Reardon told Daniel Suhr, an attorney at the Illinois-based Liberty Justice Center, which helped represent the parents.
A second hearing was set for Monday, when Reardon would have likely considered a union motion to dismiss the case, while deciding whether the parents could continue to sue the union anonymously.
Instead, lawyers from both parties agreed to drop the case.
The West Ada Education Association called the lawsuit a publicity stunt manufactured by the Idaho Freedom Foundation, without legal merit; the IFF recruited the parents to sue the union.
