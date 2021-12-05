Muffy Davis, the seven-time Paralympic medalist in skiing and cycling who’s served in the Idaho House since 2019, is leaving the House to become a Blaine County commissioner in January.
Gov. Brad Little announced Friday that he’s appointed Davis to the county commission to replace Commissioner Jacob Greenberg, who is stepping away from his position at the end of December; she will serve out his term, which runs through January of 2023. Little said he’ll appoint a replacement for Davis, D-Ketchum, in the House before lawmakers convene their 2022 session in January.
“I knew I wasn’t running for re-election even before this,” Davis told the Idaho Press; she already was planning to run for the county commission when Greenberg completed his term there. When he decided to step down early, she stepped up.
Her top reason for the move: “First and foremost, I have a young daughter, and it’s just been really harder for me, with leaving for three months (each year), than we had anticipated,” she said. “But also, I just haven’t felt very effective there in the Legislature.”
“So I want to go somewhere where I feel like I can actually make a difference and my work can hopefully do good.”
House Minority Leader Ilana Rubel, D-Boise, said, “We sure are going to miss her. She is a stellar legislator. ... She’s one of the most extraordinary people I’ve ever known.”
A passionate advocate for health care, women’s rights and Medicaid expansion, Davis won election to the House in 2018, defeating a GOP incumbent and taking 56.3% of the vote. She was re-elected without opposition in 2020.
But Davis, who uses a wheelchair and has impaired lung function due to her injuries, was unsuccessful in January in persuading the House to suspend rules to allow her to vote remotely from a nearby office during the COVID-19 pandemic, a move that was rejected on a party-line vote and left Davis in tears.
“People’s health and welfare shouldn’t be partisan,” she said after the vote, her voice breaking. “Life should be more important than that.”
She and Rep. Sue Chew, D-Boise, who is diabetic and has hypertension, filed a federal lawsuit over the lack of accommodations for their health risks from COVID-19 in the Idaho House, but later dropped it.
Rubel said, “Certainly we all felt great frustration when the House voted on straight party lines to deny her basic health accommodations during the peak of COVID last year, and I would not be surprised if that diminished her enthusiasm for the body.”
