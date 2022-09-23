Recent pushes to ban books in Idaho schools and libraries are part of a coordinated national effort, experts on a panel convened by the City Club of Boise told an audience of more than 100 at the Idaho State Museum today.
“It’s the coordination that makes this moment so different,” said Jonathan Friedman, director of free expression and education programs at PEN America, and lead author of a newly released report entitled, “Banned in the USA: The Growing Movement to Censor Books in Schools.”
Friedman said while there’s concern about “dark money and political organization … some of this is really just things people are finding on the internet and rallying behind. Some of the groups are new, some of the groups are old. All of the groups seem to have decided that now is the moment to collectively come after teachers and librarians.”
PEN America, founded in 1922, is a nonprofit association of authors, publishers, poets and more; its name originally was an acronym for Poets, Essayists, Novelists. It has chapters around the world and in addition to advocating for literature and free expression, bestows prestigious literary awards and sponsors an annual international literary festival.
Friedman joined Megan Larsen, chair of the Meridian Library District Board of Trustees; and Gena Marker, the teacher-librarian at Centennial High School Library, on the luncheon panel, at a forum titled “Freedom to Read.” The forum was co-sponsored by the Ada Community Library and The Cabin.
Friedman said he and his colleagues at PEN are calling the current push the “Ed Scare,” and see it paralleling the “red scare” of McCarthyism in the late 1940s and early 1950s, an anti-communist hysteria in which people falsely accused of being communist sympathizers were fired and blacklisted, ruining careers and reputations.