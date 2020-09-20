Idaho’s health districts have been put into an impossible situation by the COVID-19 pandemic, write Idaho Press reporters Olivia Heersink and Thomas Plank. Normally meeting seven times per year and dealing with less complex issues such as septic tank licensing, the ongoing pandemic has forced board members around the state to make politically charged decisions about masks, quarantines and public meeting sizes.
Since March, health districts have been thrown into the public spotlight like never before. But residents may still be wondering: Who are the people behind the health districts’ decisions, and how did they come to hold that position?
Idaho has seven health districts, each with a Board of Health comprised of seven to nine members. Those members include at least one representative from each of the health district’s counties, typically a commissioner, nominated by their associated county’s board of commissioners to serve a multiyear term; and at least one physician representative. Per state code, health districts have the authority to administer and enforce all state and district health laws, regulations, and standards.
