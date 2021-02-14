Learning English online has been difficult for 14-year-old Osvaldo Hernandez, because in addition to his own learning, he is tasked with helping his two younger sisters with their online learning, writes Idaho Press reporter Rachel Spacek. “For me it is hard because I don’t understand what to do for them or sometimes for myself,” said Hernandez, a student at Hillside Junior High School in Boise.
Hybrid and online learning has been difficult for students across the country, but the online system poses a particular challenge to students learning English as a second language with little help at home to navigate the system.
“This type of teaching really is best in person,” said Lisa Sterling, an English language development teacher at Hillside. “It is all about learning language, and there is so much of it that is lost when you are online.”
