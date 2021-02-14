Seti and Osvaldo at Computers.jpg

Students Seti Irankunda, left, and Osvaldo Hernandez study at Hillside Junior High School in Boise. Both are learning English as a second language, which has been complicated by online learning.

 Courtesy Lisa Sterling

Learning English online has been difficult for 14-year-old Osvaldo Hernandez, because in addition to his own learning, he is tasked with helping his two younger sisters with their online learning, writes Idaho Press reporter Rachel Spacek. “For me it is hard because I don’t understand what to do for them or sometimes for myself,” said Hernandez, a student at Hillside Junior High School in Boise.

Hybrid and online learning has been difficult for students across the country, but the online system poses a particular challenge to students learning English as a second language with little help at home to navigate the system.

“This type of teaching really is best in person,” said Lisa Sterling, an English language development teacher at Hillside. “It is all about learning language, and there is so much of it that is lost when you are online.”

You can read Spacek's full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up today's Sunday/Monday edition of the Idaho Press; it's on the front page.

Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

