...HEAT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT SUNDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...High temperatures near 100 to 105 expected. Wednesday
will be the hottest day for most areas.
* WHERE...Portions of southwest Idaho and southeast Oregon.
* WHEN...Until midnight MDT Sunday night.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
An education political action committee has withdrawn its support for an incumbent Boise trustee — days after the incumbent received a controversial endorsement from a hardline conservative citizens’ group, writes Idaho Education News reporter Kevin Richert.
However, Boise’s teachers’ union continues to endorse Steve Schmidt.
The saga unfolds as Boise’s trustees’ race heads toward a Sept. 6 election date — with endorsements taking center stage in these normally quiet, nonpartisan races.
The story began unfolding over the weekend, when board candidate Andy Hawes posted a flyer on his campaign’s Facebook page. The flyer listed four union endorsements who also were endorsed by the Idaho Students First PAC: incumbents Beth Oppenheimer and Dave Wagers, running for two seats in Race No. 1; Hawes, the incumbent in Race No. 2; and Elizabeth Langley, the incumbent in Race No. 3. But the flyer doesn’t mention Race No. 4 — or the BEA’s endorsement of incumbent Steve Schmidt, which the union announced more than a month ago.
On Monday, Schmidt said the omission wasn’t a coincidence.
“I know there were some discussions internally at the BEA over the weekend and they plan to issue a statement early this week,” Schmidt said in an email to Idaho EdNews Monday.
On Tuesday, BEA President Stephanie Myers said little about the situation. “The BEA has not withdrawn its support for Steve Schmidt in Race #4,” Myers said in an email. “What I can tell you is that Steve Schmidt remains an endorsed candidate of the Boise Education Association.”
But Schmidt has lost the support of Idaho Students First, a PAC that was formed to campaign on behalf of the five Boise incumbents. The incumbents “have served admirably during difficult times,” said Colin Nash, a Democratic state representative who serves as the PAC’s treasurer. But Schmidt’s handling of the hardline Idaho Liberty Dogs’ endorsement was the deal-breaker.
“When Steve Schmidt refused to disavow the support of a fringe extremist group – one responsible for the very kind of targeted harassment and inflamed rhetoric that has led to so many trustee resignations – (Idaho Students First) withdrew its support for his candidacy.”