It hasn't started yet, but there's already an overflow crowd for this morning's House Education Committee hearing on school science standards; seats in the committee's regular meeting room are full, and an overflow room has been set up in the State Affairs meeting room, EW 40.
Asked why he didn't move the hearing to the much larger Lincoln Auditorium, committee Chairman Lance Clow, R-Twin Falls, said, "It was a combination of all the changes we were making. ... We were talking about doing it in the Rev & Tax room," because that's larger -- but that committee also is meeting this morning and has an overflow crowd.
"We just kinda got into, we were going to do it here," Clow said.