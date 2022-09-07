UI students hotel

According to the University of Idaho, 89 students were living at FairBridge Inn in Moscow because of overcrowding in campus housing.

 Zach Wilkinson/Moscow-Pullman Daily News

After an enrollment bump caused overcrowding at the University of Idaho’s residence halls, some students were asked to live in an off-campus hotel until rooms opened up, writes Moscow-Pullman Daily News reporter Anthony Kuipers. As of Aug. 30, 89 students were living at the FairBridge Inn on Baker Street, said John Kosh, UI Auxiliary Services director of business development, marketing and communications.

“We want them on campus,” he said. “We want them a part of the environment and the rich culture that the University of Idaho brings.”

