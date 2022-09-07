The National Weather Service in Boise has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
Northwestern Ada County in southwestern Idaho...
Western Boise County in southwestern Idaho...
Western Valley County in southwestern Idaho...
Payette County in southwestern Idaho...
Northern Canyon County in southwestern Idaho...
Gem County in southwestern Idaho...
Adams County in southwestern Idaho...
Washington County in southwestern Idaho...
Northeastern Baker County in northeastern Oregon...
Northeastern Malheur County in southeastern Oregon...
* Until 745 PM MDT/645 PM PDT/..
* At 640 PM MDT/540 PM PDT/, severe thunderstorms were located along
a line extending from Richland to near Homedale, moving
east-northeast at 55 mph.
HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to
mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings.
* Severe thunderstorms will be near...
Halfway, Richland and Carson around 550 PM PDT.
Cambridge around 650 PM MDT.
Oxbow Dam and Brownlee Dam around 600 PM PDT.
Goodrich and Brownlee Reservoir around 700 PM MDT.
Emmett, Eagle, Council and Bear around 710 PM MDT.
Sweet, Horseshoe Bend, Montour and Lost Valley Reservoir around
720 PM MDT.
McCall, Gardena, Ola and New Meadows around 730 PM MDT.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
Strong wind gusts can produce sudden drops in visibility due to
blowing dust.
When safe to do so, please relay storm reports to the National
Weather Service in Boise via local law enforcement, or National
Weather Service Boise Facebook and Twitter accounts.
&&
THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE;
HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
The National Weather Service in Boise has issued a
* Dust Advisory for...
Ada County in southwestern Idaho...
Southwestern Boise County in southwestern Idaho...
Southwestern Elmore County in southwestern Idaho...
Southern Canyon County in southwestern Idaho...
Central Owyhee County in southwestern Idaho...
* Until 745 PM MDT.
* At 705 PM MDT, an area of storm outflow creating blowing dust was
reducing visibility to less than a mile in the Lower Treasure
Valley. This will move from Canyon County into Ada County and
northern Owyhee County as it moves southeast at 50 mph. It may
eventually reach western Elmore County and southern Boise County.
HAZARD...Less than one mile visibility with strong wind in excess
of 50 mph.
SOURCE...Doppler radar.
IMPACT...Hazardous travel.
* This will impact Interstate 84 and all other roads in the Caldwell
- Nampa - Meridian - Boise area.
This wind and dust will be near...
Meridian and Givens Hot Springs around 710 PM MDT.
Kuna, Garden City, Guffey and Walters Ferry around 720 PM MDT.
Boise, Murphy, Melba and Initial Point around 730 PM MDT.
Mountain Home, Swan Falls, Grand View and Mountain Home Air Force
Base around 740 PM MDT.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Motorists should not drive into an area of blowing dust. PULL ASIDE
STAY ALIVE!
&&
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT...
* WHAT...Temperatures 95 to 103.
* WHERE...Portions of southwest and west central Idaho and
northeast and southeast Oregon.
* WHEN...Until midnight MDT tonight.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
According to the University of Idaho, 89 students were living at FairBridge Inn in Moscow because of overcrowding in campus housing.
After an enrollment bump caused overcrowding at the University of Idaho’s residence halls, some students were asked to live in an off-campus hotel until rooms opened up, writes Moscow-Pullman Daily News reporter Anthony Kuipers. As of Aug. 30, 89 students were living at the FairBridge Inn on Baker Street, said John Kosh, UI Auxiliary Services director of business development, marketing and communications.
“We want them on campus,” he said. “We want them a part of the environment and the rich culture that the University of Idaho brings.”
Freshman Miles Tate he has been living at FairBridge since the start of the semester, Kuipers writes, but is planning to move into a fraternity so he can live on campus sooner. Tate said he is fine with his hotel living situation. While standing in the 90-degree heat Wednesday, he said his FairBridge Inn room has one advantage many dorm rooms don’t have: air conditioning.
“That is my saving grace right now,” he said.
You can read Kuipers’ full story online here (subscription required), or look for it in today’s print edition of the Idaho Press.
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.