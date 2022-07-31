...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT /8 PM
PDT/ MONDAY...
* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures of 104 to
109.
* WHERE...Idaho Treasure Valley and Weiser River Basin.
* WHEN...Until 9 PM MDT Monday.
* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential
for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or
participating in outdoor activities.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
Staff converted Mill Creek Elementary's music room into a fourth grade classroom. Risers and music equipment still sit at the perimeter.
When students enter Mill Creek Elementary this fall, there’s no guarantee they’ll end up in a classroom, writes Idaho Education News reporter Sadie Dittenber. The school is at 123% capacity, according to an April demographics study conducted by the district. Overcrowding fueled by local population growth has pushed administrators to use any available space for student learning.
Mill Creek’s lunchroom, staff lounge, hallways, music room, conference room, computer lab and individual office spaces will all be used as instructional space this school year.
The district hopes voters will solve the issue by approving a $59,435,000 school bond on August 30 to build a new elementary school, but similar efforts have failed in past elections, as voters weigh more taxes against the need for new schools.