Staff converted Mill Creek Elementary's music room into a fourth grade classroom. Risers and music equipment still sit at the perimeter.

When students enter Mill Creek Elementary this fall, there’s no guarantee they’ll end up in a classroom, writes Idaho Education News reporter Sadie Dittenber. The school is at 123% capacity, according to an April demographics study conducted by the district. Overcrowding fueled by local population growth has pushed administrators to use any available space for student learning.

Mill Creek’s lunchroom, staff lounge, hallways, music room, conference room, computer lab and individual office spaces will all be used as instructional space this school year.

