Retiring state Senate President Pro Tem Brent Hill has accepted a new job promoting civility in politics, writes Post Register reporter Nathan Brown. Hill, R-Rexburg, said he has taken the role of program director of the Next Generation program with the Washington D.C-based National Institute for Civil Discourse.
In a newsletter, Hill said he "will be working with state legislatures across the country to help them improve civility and collaboration through multiple presentations, including workshops for lawmakers." He said he will still live in Rexburg.
"Julie (Hill's wife) and I both feel strongly that this is another way to serve our country and make a difference in American politics," Hill wrote. "With all of the uncertainty in the world, we need more direction than ever in being respectful and civil in our human interactions. Perhaps my experience over the past nineteen years in the Idaho Legislature will benefit others to achieve better communication, deeper trust, and greater civility in their legislative process."
Hill announced earlier this year that he won't run for another term after almost two decades in office, about half of it leading the Senate, and will be Idaho's longest-serving Senate president pro tempore when his term ends at the end of the year. Jacob Householder and now-Rep. Doug Ricks are vying for the Republican nomination to succeed Hill in the deeply Republican district.
