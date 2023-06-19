The Idaho Humane Society, based in Boise, has often been a source for low cost veterinary care for Idahoans’ pets, according to Dr. Jeff Rosenthal, the chief executive officer of the Idaho Humane Society. But a nationwide veterinarian shortage that includes Idaho makes those needs more difficult to accommodate, he said.
Photo provided by the Idaho Capital Sun courtesy of the Idaho Humane Society
There is a national veterinary shortage, and it has been affecting Idaho severely. According to leaders of local animal shelters and veterinarians, it has led to more expensive costs for treatment, longer waiting times for appointments and an uptick in pet surrenders and unnecessary euthanasia, Idaho Capital Sun reporter Moesha Aplicano Burnham writes.
According to a study conducted by MARS Veterinary Health, nearly 41,000 additional veterinarians will be needed to meet the needs of veterinary health care by 2030. That shortage has caused the price of veterinary treatment in the U.S. to increase.
“People expect to have some sticker shock when they go to the veterinarian,” said Dr. Jeff Rosenthal, the chief executive officer of the Idaho Humane Society. “They expect it to be expensive. But if they haven’t been to a vet, particularly with a major medical issue, or even a dentistry in the last couple of years, I think what I see is just folks coming through the door and they’ve been to other vet hospitals and are just in a total state of shock, because it’s so far beyond what they ever imagined the cost would be.”
