...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO
10 AM MDT MONDAY...
* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 27 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of south central and southwest Idaho and
southeast Oregon.
* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 10 AM MDT Monday.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
In our latest profiles of contested Treasure Valley legislative races, Idaho Press reporter Carolyn Komatsoulis writes that the District 15 Senate race exemplifies Idaho's polarized political trends. Rep. Codi Galloway, R-Boise, defeated Sen. Fred Martin in the GOP primary, and Martin has endorsed centrist Democrat Rick Just for his former seat. It’s a swing district, bridging red Meridian and blue Boise.
Plus, it’s a race which matters for the partisan makeup of the Senate, Komatsoulis writes, which in the past few years stopped some of the House’s more controversial bills from passing.
Meanwhile, the open House seat in District 21 has drawn a a Democrat, a Republican, a Libertarian and a Constitution Party member. Idaho Press reporter Emily White talked with all four hopefuls; Republican James Petzke, a small business owner, and Democrat Josi Christensen, a middle school teacher, are making their first runs for public office.