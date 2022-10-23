Election 2022 Idaho logo for use with election stories Idaho Press

In our latest profiles of contested Treasure Valley legislative races, Idaho Press reporter Carolyn Komatsoulis writes that the District 15 Senate race exemplifies Idaho's polarized political trends. Rep. Codi Galloway, R-Boise, defeated Sen. Fred Martin in the GOP primary, and Martin has endorsed centrist Democrat Rick Just for his former seat. It’s a swing district, bridging red Meridian and blue Boise.

Plus, it’s a race which matters for the partisan makeup of the Senate, Komatsoulis writes, which in the past few years stopped some of the House’s more controversial bills from passing.

Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

