Today's new tally of new COVID-19 infections in Idaho is another shocker: We had 111 new cases statewide, including 96 lab-confirmed and 15 probable. There were 57 new cases in Ada County, and seven new cases in Canyon County, and another 10 new infections among health care workers, on the heels of 10 yesterday as well. Also, Kootenai County reported its first death from the coronavirus today, bringing total deaths statewide thus far to 89, according to the Idaho Department of Health & Welfare.
There's more info online here at coronavirus.idaho.gov.