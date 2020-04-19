The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating a group home owned by a Meridian-based health care company after employees who worked at the company's facility in Jerome say they felt pressured to work while presenting with COVID-19 symptoms, or while waiting on the results of COVID-19 tests, writes Idaho Press reporter Tommy Simmons. Nor is it an isolated case — the manager of three of the company’s Nampa group homes told the Idaho Press she’s heard from three employees who said they worked while they had symptoms.
The company, CommuniCare Inc., was founded in 1980 and specializes in care for people with intellectual disabilities, according to its website. It operates nine facilities across Idaho, and two day facilities.
At least two employees of the Jerome facility have filed complaints with OSHA, and the company has until Thursday to investigate the conditions.
A resident of a separate Jerome group home managed by the same company has died of COVID-19, according to his obituary in the Times-News. Employees have confirmed some staff members did travel between the two homes.
