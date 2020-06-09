Two organizations on Monday filed a lawsuit against the state of Idaho, asking a judge to ensure tenants’ rights to a jury trial in eviction cases, and declare a 1990s amendment to Idaho law unconstitutional, writes Idaho Press reporter Tommy Simmons. The ACLU of Idaho and Idaho Legal Aid Services filed the complaint as eviction proceedings move forward in Idaho; according to a declaration from Jim Cook, the director of Idaho Legal Aid Services, there are 48 eviction trials set to take place this week, and another 14 set for next week.
“So far in calendar year 2020, ILAS has already provided legal advice or representation in at least 319 eviction matters,” Cook wrote in his declaration, which was filed alongside the complaint. “Approximately 115 of those matters are open or pending. I believe this represents a troubling upward trend in the number of low-income Idahoans facing eviction in Idaho.”
The lawsuit contends that while the right to a jury trial is enshrined in Article 1, Section 7 of the Idaho Constitution, in 1996 the Idaho Legislature repealed a portion of the law, thus “purporting to end jury trials in expedited eviction cases,” according to the case’s complaint. In the complaint, the organizations ask the judge to declare the law — as it stands today, after the 1996 amendment — unconstitutional, and ask the judge to issue an injunction barring the courts from enforcing that law in eviction cases.
