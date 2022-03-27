Oregon abortion providers and advocates are preparing for an increase in demand for abortions following the passage of an abortion ban in Idaho, writes Oregon Capital Chronicle reporter Lynne Terry.
Idaho Gov. Brad Little signed the law Wednesday. It bans abortions after the detection of fetal cardiac activity, usually around six weeks, which is often before women know they’re pregnant. The law mirrors one passed in Texas that went into effect last September. Since then, Texas women have streamed into nearby states seeking care, and they’ve even come to Oregon, abortions rights groups said.
“In Oregon, we have already seen patients from Texas,” said Kenji Nozaki, chief of affiliate operations for Planned Parenthood Columbia Willamette. “So when the Idaho six-week ban goes into effect, we definitely expect an influx of patients.”
And not just from Idaho. Women in eastern Oregon have typically gone to Boise for abortions, providers say. Now they’ll likely go to the closest Oregon facility – in Bend. The clinic is run by Columbia Willamette, which has seven health centers in the northern part of Oregon and southwestern Washington. In recent weeks, the facility has stepped up hiring and training.
“We want to have the ability to be there for our out-of-state neighbors, while continuing to meet the needs of our patients in central Oregon,” Joanna Dennis-Cook, Bend Health Center manager, said in a statement. “We are training staff to really be prepared, so we can build our capacity for this moment.”