Opening debate on HB 436, the tax cut bill, Rep. Steven Harris, R-Meridian, said, “I want to point out that this is a rebate of taxes already paid by Idaho taxpayers. This is not a transfer payment, this is not a redistribution of wealth.”
Harris said, “This is nice – usually a big bill drags on through the session .. and then gets jammed through the last week.” He said lawmakers worked hard this year to avoid that, working with Gov. Brad Little on the proposal through the fall. He called it “an effort, a good movement in the right direction” by lowering Idaho’s top individual and corporate income tax rates.
“The world around us is going crazy right now,” said Rep. Mike Moyle, R-Star, lead co-sponsor with Harris of the bill. “We’re living in crazy times, and these crazy times are affecting our Idaho citizens.”
“It’s really hard to cut taxes for people who don’t pay taxes,” Moyle declared.
“We have some of the highest income tax rates in the nation and they start at a very low level,” he said. “That has an affect at businesses looking to come to Idaho. … Those businesses want to make money. When they make money, they pay higher wages.”
Moyle said he’s heard concerns that the bill will foreclose other types of tax relief, including property tax relief, or funding for education, but he said Idaho has enough to do it all this year. “The sooner we pass this, the sooner we can start paying money out,” he said.
