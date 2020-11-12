A group of Idaho business leaders this week published an open letter in Idaho newspapers, including the Idaho Press, pleading with communities to take the COVID-19 pandemic seriously.
Spearheaded by Idaho Business for Education leader Rod Gramer, the letter asks Idahoans to look at the state’s position as COVID-19 cases continue to rise and hospitals strain under the number of patients needing care.
“As we write this, Idaho has a higher positivity-rate than all our neighboring states, some by a factor of three to four times. We have more deaths than Utah even though that state has almost twice the population. We have 19,000 more people infected than Oregon and almost as many deaths, even though Oregon has more than twice our population,” the letter said.
The letter also stated, "Wearing a mask, safe distancing, washing your hands, avoiding large crowds. These are the only weapons we have right now to fight this virus, keep our hospitals operating, and protect our people. These are the only tools we have to keep our schools and businesses open and workers employed. These are simple and proven actions that do not infringe on our basic freedoms and yet greatly reduce infections and save lives."
Among those signing it were top officials at numerous Idaho companies, from manufacturing, construction, energy and health firms to financial, tourism, and media firms. One notable signer among the 72: David Little, manager of Little Land & Livestock, son of Gov. Brad Little.
