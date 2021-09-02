We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
A line of parents looking to opt their child out of wearing a mask in school stretched around the West Ada district office building.
One-third of students in Idaho’s largest school district have opted out of wearing a face covering while indoors. These family decisions come as COVID-19 numbers among younger people and children continue to rise in Idaho, writes reporter Nik Streng of Idaho Education News.
West Ada trustees voted last week to require masks, but district patrons are able to make it a mask-optional policy with a simple form. More than 13,000 of West Ada School District’s 40,000 students have turned in opt-out forms in just seven days.
Board Chair Amy Johnson said the mask opt-out forms give the district an idea of what parents want. She was not surprised by the turnout.
“It’s about where I thought it would be,” Johnson said, adding that she’s heard from parents who like having the option but are still sending their children to school masked if spread is high.
