An education savings accounts (ESA) proposal is headed to the Senate floor, after a 6-3 vote in the Senate Education Committee. Tuesday’s action is the latest development in the statewide school choice debate, Idaho EdNews reporter Sadie Dittenber writes.
Senate Bill 1161 would create a $12 million tuition grants program under the umbrella of Empowering Parents, an existing $30 million micro-grant program for public school families. Under the pilot program, the families of up to 2,000 eligible students could receive $6,000 to pay tuition at private schools or microschools start-up costs. Applicants would be prioritized on an income basis.
The program would sunset after five years, without additional legislative action.
Over 60 people signed up to testify Tuesday afternoon — six in support of SB 1161 and 58 opposed. But committee Chairman Sen. Dave Lent, R-Idaho Falls, cut off public testimony after less than an hour (the senators had to be on the floor at 3:30 p.m.). The committee heard fewer than 20 testimonies.
Many wielded the same criticisms that have been heard about other ESA proposals this session — chiefly, the concern that ESAs will divert funding from public education.
