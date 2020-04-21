Just five years ago, Idaho lagged far behind other states in allowing the practice of telemedicine — medical services delivered remotely, also called telehealth. The state was so hostile to the practice that the nation’s biggest telehealth provider stopped doing business in Idaho in February 2014, after some of its doctors had their prescribing privileges pulled and their medical licenses questioned when they provided remote consultation and treatment to Idaho patients without an in-person physical exam. Now, things have changed.
Idaho's made a series of legislative changes opening up its system to telehealth, and the COVID-19 virus outbreak has prompted even more far-reaching changes -- some of which may end becoming permanent. Idaho Health & Welfare Director Dave Jeppesen said, “I think what we’ve seen with the pandemic is a turbocharging of what telehealth can do. And some of that will persist after the pandemic, because people will see: We can do it, it’s effective.”
