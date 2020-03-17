The House has voted 43-26 in favor of the third version of the higher education budget, HB 644, after killing the previous two versions. “I urge you to give this your green light – I would like to go home,” Rep. Paul Amador, R-Coeur d’Alene, told the House.
Rep. Wendy Horman, R-Idaho Falls, the vice-chair of JFAC, said, “For the first time this session, I will be voting ‘yes’ on a higher education appropriation.” She said this matches the governor’s recommendation, but for $531,000 for Lewis-Clark State College, because “they are in a unique situation.” The enrollment workload adjustment works against LCSC, she said, because it’s based on a three-year rolling average, and LCSC has grown this past year, but not in the previous two years.
Rep. Brent Crane, R-Nampa, said, “I’m against this budget, and was against this budget. … I’m going to vote no again, because I want to send a very clear message. … We have students that are struggling to get into college and once they get out of college they are struggling to pay off their student loans, because the cost of college continues to go up.” He said that’s partly because of “the high-falutin’ salaries of all those professors.” Crane said, “It’s been killed twice, and the reason behind that is we wanted to see this budget lower.”
Rep. Thyra Stevenson, R-Lewiston, said, “What’s disturbing is that this is the third time. … This budget now has come back and is one-tenth of a percent over the gentleman on the 2nd floor’s recommendation in general funds and 2/10 of a percent in dedicated funds. How come we couldn’t come up with just a little bit more?” However, despite that debate, Stevenson voted in favor of the bill.
Amador asked the House, “What messages are we sending to our students in the state of Idaho? Do we care about them? Do we care about their futures? We’ve now killed this bud twice. ... We’re sending a message to our students that we don’t value their future. … As far as budget containment and constraints, it’s in the bill.”
The budget includes specific language requiring Idaho’s four-year universities to look for cost savings, including reducing administrative overhead. It also includes a 2% base reduction.
The budget bill, HB 644, still needs Senate passage and the governor’s signature to become law.