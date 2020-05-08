Wilder voters will have a say in the May 19 election whether the city should license the sale of liquor by the drink, write Idaho Press reporters Rachel Spacek and Ryan Suppe. This is the second time in recent years that Wilder is asking voters about permitting the sale of liquor by the drink, said Mayor Steve Rhodes, noting that the measure failed in 2005 by just six votes. The measure needs a simple majority to pass.
Also on the ballot are a school levy in Middleton; a Kuna Rural Fire District levy; and a West Ada School District supplemental levy.