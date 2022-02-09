Idaho’s COVID-19 case counts began decreasing in the third and fourth weeks of January, Idaho health officials said Tuesday, writes Idaho Press reporter Erin Banks Rusby. Though it is a promising turn of events, the southern portion of Idaho remains under crisis standards of care, and case counts are still “crazy high” relative to earlier in the pandemic, said Deputy State Epidemiologist Dr. Kathryn Turner.
Yesterday alone, the state reported 2,313 new COVID-19 infections, not including a backlog of more than 30,000 positive test results still awaiting review by public health districts.
The daily seven-day moving average incidence rate per 100,000 Idaho residents has dropped from 157.6 on Jan. 14 to 55.9 as of yesterday. A combination of immunity, vaccination, and people masking and staying home when they have been sick has likely eased the virus’s spread, Turner said.
“That will make it so that the virus isn’t getting transmitted and those cases start to come down, which I think is what we’re seeing now: it has ripped through the part of the population it had easy access to,” Turner said.
Though case counts have peaked, it remains unclear if hospitalizations have, Idaho Department of Health and Welfare Director Dave Jeppesen said. This is because during surges in the pandemic, increases in hospitalizations tend to trail COVID-19 case counts by two to three weeks, he said.