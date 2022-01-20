A surge of COVID-19 cases, fueled by the highly contagious omicron variant, has combined with seasonal illnesses like influenza, forcing Idaho schools to temporarily close, writes Idaho Education News reporter Kyle Pfannenstiel. At least five districts and one school closed last week for a day or two, and at least 11 other schools and districts are closing for parts of this week.
The news comes as Idaho reported its highest number of new COVID-19 infections ever on Wednesday, at 4,537, and that's not counting thousands more positive tests that are backlogged. Idaho also reported 10 new COVID deaths on Wednesday, including four in Ada County and one in Canyon County.
School leaders say illnesses in bus drivers, cooks and teachers have hampered their ability to get kids to school, feed them and teach them.
“It isn’t a matter of us being asleep at the wheel, but it’s a matter of us running out of resources after doing everything that we can,” said Nampa School District spokesperson Kathleen Tuck, following the temporary closure of Nampa’s Owyhee Elementary last week.
Madison Superintendent Randy Lords told EdNews that 60 employees called in sick for the day, with 34 out with cold or flu symptoms and 12 having COVID-19. Another 11 had unspecified illness or were absent for personal reasons.
“In my 20+ years in the district, I can only remember this happening one other time, which was three years ago when eastern Idaho had cold/flu numbers extremely high,” Lords said of the shutdown.
In the smaller Horseshoe Bend School District, 60% of students were absent forcing its elementary school to close for the rest of this week.