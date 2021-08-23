Masks hanging up at school

The Idaho Department of Health & Welfare says school districts will be able to use funds for testing in whatever fashion works best for them.

Gov. Brad Little directed $30 million of COVID-19 relief funding approved during the 2021 legislative session to be used for COVID testing in school districts, but so far, no schools have been able to apply for the funding because the program hasn’t been set up yet, writes Idaho Capital Sun reporter Kelcie Moseley-Morris. The $30 million is part of $67.8 million approved by the Idaho Legislature in Senate Bill 1173, a $196 million appropriation bill for the Idaho Department of Health & Welfare.

It included funds for the department’s employees, new programs that were approved and the $67.8 million in general one-time funds from the federal CARES Act passed in 2020.

At a press conference on Aug. 12 encouraging Idahoans to get vaccinated as case numbers continue to climb, especially among the unvaccinated population, Little announced he would direct the funds to be available for K-12 schools across the state.

“We have some funds that we’ve got set aside actually from the last two years for whatever we need to do and we’re making those available. … There were some funds that were available that we didn’t — we didn’t tap into, and we’re making those available today so that school administrators can plan on them,” Little said at the conference.

The Idaho Legislature had the opportunity to approve $40 million in funds specifically for COVID testing in schools from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, and while it passed the Senate by a 26-3 vote, it failed in the House in a 28-41 vote. Legislators cited concerns over data collection and called testing in schools a “very low priority.”

Officials say local school officials will be able to use the testing funds in whatever way works for their local needs. You can read Moseley-Morris' full story here at idahocapitalsun.com.

Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

