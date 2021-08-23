We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
circulation@idahopress.com for help creating one.
We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
circulation@idahopress.com for help creating one.
The Idaho Department of Health & Welfare says school districts will be able to use funds for testing in whatever fashion works best for them.
Gov. Brad Little directed $30 million of COVID-19 relief funding approved during the 2021 legislative session to be used for COVID testing in school districts, but so far, no schools have been able to apply for the funding because the program hasn’t been set up yet, writes Idaho Capital Sun reporter Kelcie Moseley-Morris. The $30 million is part of $67.8 million approved by the Idaho Legislature in Senate Bill 1173, a $196 million appropriation bill for the Idaho Department of Health & Welfare.
It included funds for the department’s employees, new programs that were approved and the $67.8 million in general one-time funds from the federal CARES Act passed in 2020.
At a press conference on Aug. 12 encouraging Idahoans to get vaccinated as case numbers continue to climb, especially among the unvaccinated population, Little announced he would direct the funds to be available for K-12 schools across the state.
“We have some funds that we’ve got set aside actually from the last two years for whatever we need to do and we’re making those available. … There were some funds that were available that we didn’t — we didn’t tap into, and we’re making those available today so that school administrators can plan on them,” Little said at the conference.
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
Thanks! You'll start receiving
the headlines tomorrow!
The Idaho Legislature had the opportunity to approve $40 million in funds specifically for COVID testing in schools from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, and while it passed the Senate by a 26-3 vote, it failed in the House in a 28-41 vote. Legislators cited concerns over data collection and called testing in schools a “very low priority.”